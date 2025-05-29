High-Stakes Visit: Political Leaders Rally in Poonch Amid Border Tensions
Delhi Forest Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa tours Poonch ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit. Sirsa assesses damage from Pakistani shelling and meets affected locals, discussing future plans and casualties in recent skirmishes. Shah will visit Poonch to address ongoing cross-border conflict concerns.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 29-05-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 15:37 IST
- Country:
- India
Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's anticipated visit to Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, Delhi Forest Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa made an early trip to engage with residents affected by Pakistani shelling.
During his two-day visit beginning Friday, Shah will address the community in Poonch, the district hardest-hit by recent skirmishes, accounting for 14 of the 28 civilian casualties.
Sirsa's tour included a visit to Gurdwara Singh Sabha and Geeta Bhawan, where he interacted with local leaders and families impacted by the cross-border conflict, keeping them informed about upcoming governmental actions.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jammu and Kashmir Return to Peace Following Tense Cross-Border Skirmishes
Peace Restored: Schools Reopen in Jammu and Kashmir Border Districts
Farooq Abdullah Advocates Patience for Jammu and Kashmir's Transformation
Rajnath Singh Condemns Terrorism, Lauds Armed Forces in Jammu and Kashmir
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to review overall situation in Jammu and Kashmir: Officials.