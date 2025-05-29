High-Stakes Visit: Political Leaders Rally in Poonch Amid Border Tensions

Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's anticipated visit to Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, Delhi Forest Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa made an early trip to engage with residents affected by Pakistani shelling.

During his two-day visit beginning Friday, Shah will address the community in Poonch, the district hardest-hit by recent skirmishes, accounting for 14 of the 28 civilian casualties.

Sirsa's tour included a visit to Gurdwara Singh Sabha and Geeta Bhawan, where he interacted with local leaders and families impacted by the cross-border conflict, keeping them informed about upcoming governmental actions.