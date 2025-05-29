Left Menu

High-Stakes Visit: Political Leaders Rally in Poonch Amid Border Tensions

Delhi Forest Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa tours Poonch ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit. Sirsa assesses damage from Pakistani shelling and meets affected locals, discussing future plans and casualties in recent skirmishes. Shah will visit Poonch to address ongoing cross-border conflict concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 29-05-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 15:37 IST
High-Stakes Visit: Political Leaders Rally in Poonch Amid Border Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's anticipated visit to Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, Delhi Forest Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa made an early trip to engage with residents affected by Pakistani shelling.

During his two-day visit beginning Friday, Shah will address the community in Poonch, the district hardest-hit by recent skirmishes, accounting for 14 of the 28 civilian casualties.

Sirsa's tour included a visit to Gurdwara Singh Sabha and Geeta Bhawan, where he interacted with local leaders and families impacted by the cross-border conflict, keeping them informed about upcoming governmental actions.

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025