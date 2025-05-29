Congress Slams BJP's Operation Sindoor as Political Ploy

The Congress on Thursday sharply criticized the BJP, accusing it of exploiting 'Operation Sindoor' for political purposes. Allegations were made regarding plans to distribute vermilion, purportedly to divert attention from the Modi government's alleged political and diplomatic failings.

Congress spokesperson Ragini Nayak highlighted reports suggesting that the government intends to commemorate the operation by gifting 'sindoor' to women nationwide starting June 9, the one-year anniversary of Modi's third term. She deemed this act a diversion from acknowledging the armed forces' valor.

Nayak questioned the appropriateness of linking vermilion distribution to a religious practice, citing ongoing security concerns, and demanded accountability for unresolved issues following the Pahalgam attack. The BJP has not yet commented on these allegations.

