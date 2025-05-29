Left Menu

Mideast Mediation: Hopes and Hurdles in Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Talks

US President Donald Trump's Mideast envoy, Steve Witkoff, expresses optimism about brokering a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Despite Hamas's tentative agreement on a proposal, Israel remains wary, preferring temporary pauses. The talks, brokered by the US, have been ongoing without resolution, amidst widespread devastation in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 29-05-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 16:53 IST
Mideast Mediation: Hopes and Hurdles in Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Steve Witkoff, the US President Donald Trump's Mideast envoy, revealed optimism regarding a potential ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. Witkoff expressed this sentiment in Washington, highlighting the possibility of a temporary ceasefire and a peaceful long-term resolution to the ongoing conflict.

Hamas claimed it had reached a general framework agreement with Witkoff, hinting at a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and an independent Palestinian committee's rise to power. However, Israel rejected this claim, citing concerns about Hamas's influence and their preference for temporary halts to hostilities to free hostages.

The conflict, reignited by a Hamas attack in October and further fueled by Israeli military responses, has caused staggering casualties and displacement in Gaza. While US-led negotiations continue, the potential for a satisfying resolution appears distant, overshadowed by mutual distrust and the region's complex political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025