Mideast Mediation: Hopes and Hurdles in Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Talks

Steve Witkoff, the US President Donald Trump's Mideast envoy, revealed optimism regarding a potential ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. Witkoff expressed this sentiment in Washington, highlighting the possibility of a temporary ceasefire and a peaceful long-term resolution to the ongoing conflict.

Hamas claimed it had reached a general framework agreement with Witkoff, hinting at a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and an independent Palestinian committee's rise to power. However, Israel rejected this claim, citing concerns about Hamas's influence and their preference for temporary halts to hostilities to free hostages.

The conflict, reignited by a Hamas attack in October and further fueled by Israeli military responses, has caused staggering casualties and displacement in Gaza. While US-led negotiations continue, the potential for a satisfying resolution appears distant, overshadowed by mutual distrust and the region's complex political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)