India-Greece Relations: A Diplomatic Odyssey

Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal, an Hon'ble Member of Parliament from the Rajya Sabha and Founder Chancellor of Lovely Professional University, is currently in Greece. As part of a notable multi-party parliamentary delegation from India, his visit aims to strengthen Indo-Greek ties and combat terrorism.

This diplomatic visit, scheduled from May 27 to 29, 2025, focuses on bolstering bilateral relations between the two nations through meetings with Greek leaders and key stakeholders. Dr. Mittal emphasized India's united front against terrorism and the historical significance of Indo-Greek ties.

The engagements are crucial for discussing shared democratic values, economic collaborations, and building on the strides made during the Greek Prime Minister's visit to India in 2024, particularly in trade and strategic cooperation sectors like pharmaceuticals and shipping.

(With inputs from agencies.)