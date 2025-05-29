Congress Criticizes Modi for Misquoting Sardar Patel
The Congress accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misquoting Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for political gain. Congress leader Pawan Khera shared a letter to highlight Patel's cautious stance on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Khera criticized Modi for using Patel's legacy to advance divisive politics.
The Congress party has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of manipulating the legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for political aims. Party spokesperson Pawan Khera shared a letter on X illustrating Patel's caution concerning Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, countering Modi's claims.
During a recent speech in Gandhinagar, Modi claimed that Patel wanted the military to reclaim PoK. However, Congress points to a letter showing Patel's awareness of the military limits at the time, positioning this as a factual contradiction to Modi's narrative.
Khera has also called Modi out for using historical leaders for divisive politics, stressing that misrepresentation hurts both diplomatic history and national unity. The online discussion, driven by the share of Patel's letter, intensifies scrutiny on Modi's statements.
