Left Menu

Congress Criticizes Modi for Misquoting Sardar Patel

The Congress accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misquoting Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for political gain. Congress leader Pawan Khera shared a letter to highlight Patel's cautious stance on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Khera criticized Modi for using Patel's legacy to advance divisive politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 17:02 IST
Congress Criticizes Modi for Misquoting Sardar Patel
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of manipulating the legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for political aims. Party spokesperson Pawan Khera shared a letter on X illustrating Patel's caution concerning Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, countering Modi's claims.

During a recent speech in Gandhinagar, Modi claimed that Patel wanted the military to reclaim PoK. However, Congress points to a letter showing Patel's awareness of the military limits at the time, positioning this as a factual contradiction to Modi's narrative.

Khera has also called Modi out for using historical leaders for divisive politics, stressing that misrepresentation hurts both diplomatic history and national unity. The online discussion, driven by the share of Patel's letter, intensifies scrutiny on Modi's statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025