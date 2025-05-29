Mamata Banerjee Challenges PM Modi Over 'Operation Sindoor'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday charged Prime Minister Narendra Modi with leveraging 'Operation Sindoor' for political gain. The military response from the Centre followed the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

Banerjee alleged that the operation's naming seeks electoral advantage, with several states approaching elections. During his first rally in West Bengal since the military operation's launch, the PM resonated with local culture by linking 'Sindoor Khela' with India's anti-terrorism resolve.

Banerjee expressed disappointment over Modi's criticism of West Bengal amidst the international outreach by all-party delegations aimed at bolstering the Centre's anti-terrorism stance post-Pahalgam attack.