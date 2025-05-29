Mamata Banerjee Challenges PM Modi Over 'Operation Sindoor'
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has accused PM Narendra Modi of politicizing ‘Operation Sindoor’, the Centre’s military response to the Pahalgam attack. She claims that the operation was named for political gains ahead of elections. Modi referenced the cultural 'Sindoor Khela' during his rally in West Bengal.
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday charged Prime Minister Narendra Modi with leveraging 'Operation Sindoor' for political gain. The military response from the Centre followed the April 22 Pahalgam attack.
Banerjee alleged that the operation's naming seeks electoral advantage, with several states approaching elections. During his first rally in West Bengal since the military operation's launch, the PM resonated with local culture by linking 'Sindoor Khela' with India's anti-terrorism resolve.
Banerjee expressed disappointment over Modi's criticism of West Bengal amidst the international outreach by all-party delegations aimed at bolstering the Centre's anti-terrorism stance post-Pahalgam attack.
ALSO READ
Controversial Tests Approved for Imran Khan in Anti-Terrorism Cases
Owaisi Urges Turkey to Reconsider Support for Pakistan Amidst India's Anti-Terrorism Diplomatic Mission
Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Pakistan Responds to India's Anti-Terrorism Operation
India's United Front: All-Party Delegation Takes Anti-Terrorism Message Global
Global Solidarity Strengthens India's Anti-Terrorism Message