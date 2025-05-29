Left Menu

PMML Rallies Across Pakistan: Celebrating Nuclear Power and Military Support

The Pakistan Markazi Muslim League, affiliated with the banned Jamaat-ud-Dawa, organized rallies in over 50 cities to support the military. The events coincided with Youm-e-Takbeer, marking Pakistan's nuclear power status achieved 27 years ago. The government-backed rallies were held primarily in the Punjab province.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 29-05-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 19:36 IST
PMML Rallies Across Pakistan: Celebrating Nuclear Power and Military Support
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML), an extension of the now-proscribed Jamaat-ud-Dawa led by Hafiz Saeed, has organized demonstrations across more than 50 Pakistani cities to showcase allegiance to the nation's armed forces.

The PMML held these events under federal, Punjab, and Sindh governmental support, with most rallies taking place in Punjab.

PMML President Khalid Masood Sindhu, speaking on Pakistan's Youm-e-Takbeer, commemorated the country's 1998 advancement to a nuclear power, noting widespread national backing for the armed forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025