PMML Rallies Across Pakistan: Celebrating Nuclear Power and Military Support
The Pakistan Markazi Muslim League, affiliated with the banned Jamaat-ud-Dawa, organized rallies in over 50 cities to support the military. The events coincided with Youm-e-Takbeer, marking Pakistan's nuclear power status achieved 27 years ago. The government-backed rallies were held primarily in the Punjab province.
The Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML), an extension of the now-proscribed Jamaat-ud-Dawa led by Hafiz Saeed, has organized demonstrations across more than 50 Pakistani cities to showcase allegiance to the nation's armed forces.
The PMML held these events under federal, Punjab, and Sindh governmental support, with most rallies taking place in Punjab.
PMML President Khalid Masood Sindhu, speaking on Pakistan's Youm-e-Takbeer, commemorated the country's 1998 advancement to a nuclear power, noting widespread national backing for the armed forces.
