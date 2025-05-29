PMML Rallies Across Pakistan: Celebrating Nuclear Power and Military Support

The Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML), an extension of the now-proscribed Jamaat-ud-Dawa led by Hafiz Saeed, has organized demonstrations across more than 50 Pakistani cities to showcase allegiance to the nation's armed forces.

The PMML held these events under federal, Punjab, and Sindh governmental support, with most rallies taking place in Punjab.

PMML President Khalid Masood Sindhu, speaking on Pakistan's Youm-e-Takbeer, commemorated the country's 1998 advancement to a nuclear power, noting widespread national backing for the armed forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)