South Africa Backs India's Stance Against Terrorism: A Diplomatic Endeavor

South Africa supports India's fight against cross-border terrorism, with a multi-party Indian delegation meeting ANC leaders in a display of unity post-Pahalgam attack. High-level engagements in Pretoria underscored India's anti-terror policy, receiving backing from South African political figures and expatriates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 29-05-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 19:36 IST
In a significant display of international solidarity, South Africa expressed strong support for India's battle against cross-border terrorism. This came in light of a terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which resulted in 26 fatalities.

An Indian multi-party delegation, led by NCP MP Supriya Sule, travelled to South Africa to advance India's position on combating terrorism emanating from Pakistan. The group held discussions with ANC leaders and received affirmation of support against terrorism in all its forms.

South African interlocutors including the African National Congress and Democratic Alliance, the country's ruling and second-largest parties respectively, echoed India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism. The delegation also engaged with local Indians, promoting a united front against global terror.

