Navigating New Waters: EU-India Naval Exercise Enhances Maritime Security Cooperation

India and the European Union are set to engage in a joint naval exercise from June 1 to 3 in the Indian Ocean, aimed at enhancing counter-piracy operations and improving interoperability between their naval forces. This exercise reflects the growing maritime security cooperation between the two entities, according to an EU statement released Thursday.

The exercise will involve the Indian Navy and two frigates from the European Union Naval Force, Italian ship Antonio MARCEGLIA and Spanish ship REINA SOFIA, alongside air assets. These ships are currently docked in Mumbai as part of a wider effort to bolster bilateral maritime ties.

Herve Delphin, EU Ambassador to India, highlighted the critical role played by EU navy operations in the northwest Indian Ocean, notably Operation ATALANTA, which works to thwart piracy. The ambassador conveyed a desire from both India and the EU to deepen maritime security partnerships in this strategically vital region.

(With inputs from agencies.)