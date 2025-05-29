Left Menu

Navigating New Waters: EU-India Naval Exercise Enhances Maritime Security Cooperation

India and the EU will conduct a joint naval exercise in the Indian Ocean, focusing on counter-piracy operations and interoperability. The exercise, involving Indian Navy and EU ships, aims to enhance maritime security cooperation. This marks a significant step in strengthening ties between the two sides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-05-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 20:10 IST
Navigating New Waters: EU-India Naval Exercise Enhances Maritime Security Cooperation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India and the European Union are set to engage in a joint naval exercise from June 1 to 3 in the Indian Ocean, aimed at enhancing counter-piracy operations and improving interoperability between their naval forces. This exercise reflects the growing maritime security cooperation between the two entities, according to an EU statement released Thursday.

The exercise will involve the Indian Navy and two frigates from the European Union Naval Force, Italian ship Antonio MARCEGLIA and Spanish ship REINA SOFIA, alongside air assets. These ships are currently docked in Mumbai as part of a wider effort to bolster bilateral maritime ties.

Herve Delphin, EU Ambassador to India, highlighted the critical role played by EU navy operations in the northwest Indian Ocean, notably Operation ATALANTA, which works to thwart piracy. The ambassador conveyed a desire from both India and the EU to deepen maritime security partnerships in this strategically vital region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025