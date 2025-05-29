India Calls for Fair Elections Amid Bangladesh Unrest
India has expressed its desire for a positive relationship with Bangladesh and emphasized the need for inclusive, fair elections there. The comments follow protests in Dhaka and accusations from Bangladesh's interim government chief against India. Relations between the two countries have worsened after political unrest in Bangladesh.
India has called for inclusive and fair elections in Bangladesh, amid growing unrest and protests in Dhaka. The Indian External Affairs Ministry emphasized the importance of bolstering bilateral relations that align with the aspirations of people from both nations.
Reports allege that Muhammad Yunus, head of Bangladesh's interim government, has blamed India for the recent troubles in Dhaka.
India's comments come as relations have deteriorated markedly following political turmoil in Bangladesh, which has seen increased violence against minorities.
