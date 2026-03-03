Turbulent Waters: The Strained Ties of The Special Relationship
President Donald Trump criticizes Prime Minister Keir Starmer for Britain's hesitance to support U.S. strikes on Iran. Despite initially withholding support, the UK allows U.S. use of bases for limited strikes, fueling criticism against Starmer. Polls show British public opposing U.S. actions, reflecting learned lessons from Iraq.
President Donald Trump has criticized Prime Minister Keir Starmer for Britain's delayed support for U.S. actions on Iran, marking a second public condemnation this week. Despite Britain's initial reluctance to participate in military strikes, Starmer permitted limited use of UK bases by the U.S. for defensive operations.
Starmer's decision has sparked domestic criticism, with leftists urging condemnation of the military actions and right-wing leaders like Kemi Badenoch and Nigel Farage questioning his reluctance to back the U.S., Britain's key security ally. Historically valued, the special relationship between the two nations faces new tensions.
Trump, praising France and Germany as stronger partners, expressed disappointment in Britain's hesitancy. The situation reflects a shift in traditional alliances with significant public opposition, as revealed by a recent YouGov poll showing 49% of Britons opposing U.S. strikes on Iran.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Starmer
- UK
- U.S.
- Iran
- strikes
- relationship
- partnership
- criticism
- YouGov
ALSO READ
Shocking Attack on Iran Girls' School Sparks U.N. Calls for Investigation
UAE Stands Firm Amid Escalating U.S.-Israel-Iran Tensions
U.N. Demands Investigation into Assault on Iranian Girls' School
Empowering Kirana Stores: Jumbotail Partners with NEC for Digital Revolution
Economic Uncertainty Looms as Iran Conflict Disrupts UK's Fiscal Plans