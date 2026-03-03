Turbulent Waters: The Strained Ties of The Special Relationship

President Donald Trump has criticized Prime Minister Keir Starmer for Britain's delayed support for U.S. actions on Iran, marking a second public condemnation this week. Despite Britain's initial reluctance to participate in military strikes, Starmer permitted limited use of UK bases by the U.S. for defensive operations.

Starmer's decision has sparked domestic criticism, with leftists urging condemnation of the military actions and right-wing leaders like Kemi Badenoch and Nigel Farage questioning his reluctance to back the U.S., Britain's key security ally. Historically valued, the special relationship between the two nations faces new tensions.

Trump, praising France and Germany as stronger partners, expressed disappointment in Britain's hesitancy. The situation reflects a shift in traditional alliances with significant public opposition, as revealed by a recent YouGov poll showing 49% of Britons opposing U.S. strikes on Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)