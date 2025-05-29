Left Menu

Delhi BJP Celebrates 100 Days of Service with Bold Initiatives

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her ministers will showcase the achievements of the BJP government's first 100 days in office at an event in Delhi. The celebration, dubbed '100 Days of Service', will include announcements of new initiatives, scholarships, and the inauguration of Ayushman Arogya Mandir clinics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 21:28 IST
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her ministers are set to highlight the achievements of the BJP government's first 100 days in a special programme on Friday. According to official sources, the event will be held at the bungalow famously named 'Sheesh Mahal', once used by AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal.

During the Delhi Assembly elections earlier this year, 'Sheesh Mahal' was a focal point of BJP's campaign, drawing attention for its alleged extravagant construction. The BJP has now returned to power after 27 years, securing 48 out of 70 seats.

The event, titled '100 Days of Service', will also see Gupta announce major initiatives, award scholarships, and inaugurate new clinics. Different government departments have prepared brochures to showcase their achievements, contributing to the positive image built by the BJP's rule, according to party president Virendra Sachdeva.

