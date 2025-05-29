Left Menu

Kerala CM's 'Curry Leaf' Jibe at Trinamool's Anvar Sparks Political Storm

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized Trinamool Congress state convenor P V Anvar, comparing him to a 'discarded curry leaf.' This metaphor highlighted political tensions as Anvar, facing setbacks after leaving the CPI(M)-led LDF, struggled for acceptance into the Congress-led UDF amid the Nilambur bypoll.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 29-05-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 21:28 IST
Kerala CM's 'Curry Leaf' Jibe at Trinamool's Anvar Sparks Political Storm
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan likened Trinamool Congress state convenor P V Anvar to a 'discarded curry leaf' during a Thursday press conference. The metaphor underscores escalating political tensions in Kerala's Nilambur region.

Vijayan's remark came as Anvar, formerly aligned with the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front, encounters challenges in his bid to join the Congress-led United Democratic Front. Anvar's support for the UDF in the upcoming bypolls has not eased his political struggles.

Amid these developments, Anvar has openly protested against the Congress's candidate selection process, further complicating his political journey. The bypoll for Nilambur will see its results declared on June 23, with nominations due by June 2. The Left's candidate announcement is pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025