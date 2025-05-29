Kerala CM's 'Curry Leaf' Jibe at Trinamool's Anvar Sparks Political Storm

In a sharp critique, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan likened Trinamool Congress state convenor P V Anvar to a 'discarded curry leaf' during a Thursday press conference. The metaphor underscores escalating political tensions in Kerala's Nilambur region.

Vijayan's remark came as Anvar, formerly aligned with the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front, encounters challenges in his bid to join the Congress-led United Democratic Front. Anvar's support for the UDF in the upcoming bypolls has not eased his political struggles.

Amid these developments, Anvar has openly protested against the Congress's candidate selection process, further complicating his political journey. The bypoll for Nilambur will see its results declared on June 23, with nominations due by June 2. The Left's candidate announcement is pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)