Karnataka HC Admonishes State Government for Withdrawing Hubballi Riot Case

The Karnataka High Court has reprimanded the state government for its decision to withdraw a criminal case associated with the 2022 Hubballi riots. Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai addressed the media, confirming that the court found the withdrawal due to political pressure inappropriate and has set aside the government order.

Bommai criticized the state's decision influenced by appeasement politics, urging the Cabinet to prioritize Karnataka's interests. He further called for action against those responsible for the DJ Halli and KG Halli riots and demanded Tamil actor Kamal Haasan apologize for allegedly insulting the Kannada language.

The unrest in Hubballi began in April last year, triggered by a controversial social media post. It resulted in violence, injuries to police officers, and damage to property. The state's Cabinet had initially withdrawn the cases against influential figures, prompting protests from the BJP and others until the High Court's recent intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)