Unity Against Terror: A Unifying Stance for Jammu and Kashmir

A 17-member delegation from the Socialist Party (India), led by Sandeep Pandey, met with National Conference president Farooq Abdullah to express solidarity following the Pahalgam terror attack. The meeting emphasized unity, condemned violence, and pledged to support peace and communal harmony in Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 29-05-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 22:07 IST
A 17-member delegation from the Socialist Party (India) met with National Conference president Farooq Abdullah to express unwavering support for Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Led by national vice president Sandeep Pandey, the delegation condemned the violence that took innocent lives and extended condolences to affected families. The Socialist Party reaffirmed its dedication to peace and unity.

Abdullah and the delegation called for national unity and communal harmony, asserting that terrorism undermines societal values. The meeting ended with a joint appeal for peace, vowing continued support for Jammu and Kashmir's stability and progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

