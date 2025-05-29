Vishwam Forum Hosts Critical Dialogue on India's Security Challenges

In a significant gathering in Jaipur, defence veterans, diplomats, and academicians joined forces to discuss pressing issues of terrorism and national security at an event focused on 'Operation Sindoor.' Hosted by Vishwam, a geopolitical forum, the dialogue highlighted India's evolving security landscape.

Vikrant Singh, the founder of Vishwam, stressed the importance of instilling patriotism and awareness among the youth to ensure a robust understanding of threats to India's democracy and sovereignty. He called for citizens to actively preserve national values.

Former IFS officer Gauri Shankar Gupta underscored the threat posed by Pakistan-backed terrorism, and declared India's intent to respond to any terrorist acts with decisive force. Discussions also included strategic isolation of Pakistan and emphasized the need for nationalist education.

(With inputs from agencies.)