Putin Pays Tribute to Abe's Unfulfilled Treaty Dream

Russian President Vladimir Putin paid homage to former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, recognizing his efforts to conclude a peace treaty between the two nations post-World War Two. Despite meeting 27 times, their efforts were hindered by geopolitical tensions, exacerbated by recent events in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 03:19 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 03:19 IST
In a poignant gesture, Russian President Vladimir Putin honored the late Shinzo Abe, Japan's former prime minister, acknowledging his persistent yet unsuccessful efforts to establish a peace treaty between Japan and Russia. Their diplomacy was ultimately thwarted by long-standing territorial disputes and recent geopolitical conflicts.

Abe, who served as prime minister for nearly nine years, engaged in 27 meetings with Putin to address the unresolved issues stemming from World War Two, particularly the contentious claims over the Southern Kuril islands. Abe departed from office in 2020 and was tragically assassinated in 2022.

Putin, speaking to Abe's widow, lamented the deteriorating international circumstances, notably the conflict in Ukraine, which has further strained Russia-Japan relations. Though talks of peace have halted, Putin expressed a personal bond with Abe, regarding him as a significant contributor to bilateral ties.

