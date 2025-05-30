Left Menu

Germany's Golden Dilemma: Trust Issues in Transatlantic Ties

The safety of Germany's overseas gold reserves, particularly held in New York, is under scrutiny. With Donald Trump's return to the White House, debates have intensified, involving mainstream voices. The Bundesbank maintains its trust in the New York Fed despite concerns over geopolitical changes and calls for repatriation.

Updated: 30-05-2025 10:32 IST
The security of Germany's overseas gold reserves, especially those stored in New York, has become a heated topic of public debate. This discussion, previously dominated by fringe groups, has now captured mainstream attention, particularly with Donald Trump back in the presidential office.

Germany's Bundesbank, holding the world's second-largest gold stockpile totaling 3,352 tonnes, finds itself at the center of this debate. The decision to store a third of this gold at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York dates back to the Cold War. This arrangement has faced scrutiny in light of Trump's contentious stance on international relations and the Federal Reserve.

Amid these tensions, the Bundesbank stands firm, expressing unwavering confidence in the New York Fed as a reliable storage partner. Yet, a growing chorus of political and financial figures calls for repatriation, citing changing geopolitical realities and the importance of diversifying Germany's gold holdings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

