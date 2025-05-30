Contention Over Pahalgam: Opposing the Opposition

In a bold accusation, former Congress Rajya Sabha member V Hanumantha Rao has claimed that the central government is targeting opposition groups instead of focusing on terrorists responsible for attacks in Pahalgam. Speaking with ANI, Rao highlighted his concerns over the government's lack of action against the culprits of the brutal incidents.

Rao's sentiments were echoed by prominent political figures including Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh. Both leaders voiced their discontent with the Centre's handling of the situation, questioning why opposition parties weren't consulted on key decisions like the recent ceasefire declaration.

Adding to the chorus of disapproval, Mamata Banerjee criticised the BJP for allegedly politicizing critical operations, drawing parallels to Operation Sindoor. She challenged the ruling party to test their electoral strength in Bengal, expressing readiness to face them at the ballot box.

