Union Minister Accuses Congress of Demeaning Armed Forces

Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy criticized Congress leaders, particularly Rahul Gandhi and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, for allegedly undermining India's armed forces. In a bold statement, Reddy claimed they demean soldiers 'day in and day out'.

His remarks followed Revanth Reddy's demand for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reveal how many Rafale jets were downed by Pakistan. The Union Minister defended the government's stance, emphasizing Congress's alleged history of 'cheap politics' and questioning military strategies.

Recent rhetoric between Congress and BJP has intensified. Rahul Gandhi recently accused Modi of compromising India's prestige by halting military operations against Pakistan, prompting further clashes on national security narratives.

