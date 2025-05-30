Left Menu

Union Minister Accuses Congress of Demeaning Armed Forces

Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy accused Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy, of undermining India's armed forces. The comments came after Revanth Reddy challenged PM Modi to disclose details of Rafale aircraft losses. The BJP and Congress continue to clash over national security issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-05-2025 11:48 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 11:48 IST
Union Minister Accuses Congress of Demeaning Armed Forces
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy criticized Congress leaders, particularly Rahul Gandhi and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, for allegedly undermining India's armed forces. In a bold statement, Reddy claimed they demean soldiers 'day in and day out'.

His remarks followed Revanth Reddy's demand for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reveal how many Rafale jets were downed by Pakistan. The Union Minister defended the government's stance, emphasizing Congress's alleged history of 'cheap politics' and questioning military strategies.

Recent rhetoric between Congress and BJP has intensified. Rahul Gandhi recently accused Modi of compromising India's prestige by halting military operations against Pakistan, prompting further clashes on national security narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025