Left Menu

Renova Hospitals Clinches Best Multispeciality and Cancer Hospital Award in Telangana

Renova Hospitals won the 'Best Multispeciality and Cancer Hospital in Telangana' at the Pride of Nation Award 2026. The award was presented by Governor Shri Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati in recognition of the hospital's commitment to excellence in cancer treatment and innovation in healthcare services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 02-03-2026 12:31 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 12:31 IST
Renova Hospitals Clinches Best Multispeciality and Cancer Hospital Award in Telangana

Renova Hospitals has been awarded ''Best Multispeciality and Cancer Hospital in Telangana'' at the Pride of Nation Award 2026, hosted at Novotel Visakhapatnam Varun Beach, Andhra Pradesh. This accolade highlights the hospital's dedication to clinical excellence and patient-focused care, particularly in the realm of cancer treatment.

The award was conferred by Shri Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati, Governor of Odisha, celebrating Renova's advancements in multispeciality and cancer treatment. Group COO Mr. G. V. N. Ravindranath, who accepted the award, expressed gratitude and reaffirmed the institution's commitment to raising healthcare standards.

Renova Hospitals is recognized for integrating cutting-edge technology with expert medical professionals, particularly in oncology. Its contribution to precision diagnostics and surgical techniques has markedly improved patient outcomes, underscoring its leadership in healthcare innovation and ethical practice.

TRENDING

1
Britain's Evacuation Effort in the Middle East: A Prepared Response

Britain's Evacuation Effort in the Middle East: A Prepared Response

 United Kingdom
2
India and Canada ink MoU to promote use of renewable energy.

India and Canada ink MoU to promote use of renewable energy.

 India
3
Middle East Conflict Disrupts Key Energy Routes, Threatens Economic Stability

Middle East Conflict Disrupts Key Energy Routes, Threatens Economic Stabilit...

 India
4
Bomb Scare Strikes Delhi: Schools and Axis Bank Evacuated

Bomb Scare Strikes Delhi: Schools and Axis Bank Evacuated

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026