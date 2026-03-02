Renova Hospitals Clinches Best Multispeciality and Cancer Hospital Award in Telangana

Renova Hospitals has been awarded ''Best Multispeciality and Cancer Hospital in Telangana'' at the Pride of Nation Award 2026, hosted at Novotel Visakhapatnam Varun Beach, Andhra Pradesh. This accolade highlights the hospital's dedication to clinical excellence and patient-focused care, particularly in the realm of cancer treatment.

The award was conferred by Shri Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati, Governor of Odisha, celebrating Renova's advancements in multispeciality and cancer treatment. Group COO Mr. G. V. N. Ravindranath, who accepted the award, expressed gratitude and reaffirmed the institution's commitment to raising healthcare standards.

Renova Hospitals is recognized for integrating cutting-edge technology with expert medical professionals, particularly in oncology. Its contribution to precision diagnostics and surgical techniques has markedly improved patient outcomes, underscoring its leadership in healthcare innovation and ethical practice.