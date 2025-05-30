Left Menu

Political Sparks Fly Over 'Operation Sindoor': Raut and Congress Demand Answers

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut criticizes PM Modi for politicizing 'Operation Sindoor' while alleging BJP's credit grabbing. Opposition parties, led by Rahul Gandhi, call for a special Parliament session. Congress insists on discussing terrorism and past resolutions as BJP faces pointed allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 11:58 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 11:58 IST
Political Sparks Fly Over 'Operation Sindoor': Raut and Congress Demand Answers
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut launched a direct assault on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling BJP, accusing them of politicizing 'Operation Sindoor' and claiming undeserved credit for the military operation executed by Indian soldiers. Raut criticized the Prime Minister's extensive state visits, alleging that they aim to highlight political gains from the operation rather than honor the soldiers responsible.

In a sharp critique of the BJP, Raut cast aspersions on the status of six terrorists from Pahalgam, suggesting they remain at large because of a possible future BJP association. He insinuated, "You might soon receive a press note from the BJP office stating those six individuals have joined the BJP."

Simultaneously, Raut announced a unified opposition move to submit a joint letter demanding a special parliamentary session, spearheaded by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Concurrently, Congress veteran Jairam Ramesh reiterated the necessity of such a session to discuss Operation Sindoor and revisit past anti-terrorism resolutions, as they urge the need for a comprehensive debate on these issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025