Political Sparks Fly Over 'Operation Sindoor': Raut and Congress Demand Answers

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut launched a direct assault on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling BJP, accusing them of politicizing 'Operation Sindoor' and claiming undeserved credit for the military operation executed by Indian soldiers. Raut criticized the Prime Minister's extensive state visits, alleging that they aim to highlight political gains from the operation rather than honor the soldiers responsible.
In a sharp critique of the BJP, Raut cast aspersions on the status of six terrorists from Pahalgam, suggesting they remain at large because of a possible future BJP association. He insinuated, "You might soon receive a press note from the BJP office stating those six individuals have joined the BJP."
Simultaneously, Raut announced a unified opposition move to submit a joint letter demanding a special parliamentary session, spearheaded by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Concurrently, Congress veteran Jairam Ramesh reiterated the necessity of such a session to discuss Operation Sindoor and revisit past anti-terrorism resolutions, as they urge the need for a comprehensive debate on these issues.
