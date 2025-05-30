Left Menu

Modi's Call to Action: A New India Against Terror

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Bihar's Karakat, emphasizing India's ongoing battle against terrorism. He highlights the government's efforts under Operation Sindoor and improvements in infrastructure, while criticizing opposition parties for their perceived leniency on national security issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karakat | Updated: 30-05-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 13:57 IST
Modi's Call to Action: A New India Against Terror
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

During a rally in Karakat, Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi affirmed India's unwavering commitment to fighting terrorism, likening terrorists to serpents that must be eradicated. He emphasized the importance of Operation Sindoor and India's relentless battle against terror, sending a strong message that the war is far from over.

Modi recalled past tragedies, including the Pahalgam attack, vowing to continue delivering justice against terrorists sheltered by Pakistan. He praised the Indian armed forces for dismantling terrorist hideouts and reiterated New India's stance on prioritizing national security.

Addressing infrastructural development, Modi criticized the opposition for their alleged neglect of Bihar's progress. He highlighted advancements in social justice under the NDA regime and promised continued efforts to ensure prosperity, security, and education for all.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

