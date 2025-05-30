Modi's Call to Action: A New India Against Terror

During a rally in Karakat, Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi affirmed India's unwavering commitment to fighting terrorism, likening terrorists to serpents that must be eradicated. He emphasized the importance of Operation Sindoor and India's relentless battle against terror, sending a strong message that the war is far from over.

Modi recalled past tragedies, including the Pahalgam attack, vowing to continue delivering justice against terrorists sheltered by Pakistan. He praised the Indian armed forces for dismantling terrorist hideouts and reiterated New India's stance on prioritizing national security.

Addressing infrastructural development, Modi criticized the opposition for their alleged neglect of Bihar's progress. He highlighted advancements in social justice under the NDA regime and promised continued efforts to ensure prosperity, security, and education for all.

(With inputs from agencies.)