Modi's Call to Action: A New India Against Terror
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Bihar's Karakat, emphasizing India's ongoing battle against terrorism. He highlights the government's efforts under Operation Sindoor and improvements in infrastructure, while criticizing opposition parties for their perceived leniency on national security issues.
- Country:
- India
During a rally in Karakat, Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi affirmed India's unwavering commitment to fighting terrorism, likening terrorists to serpents that must be eradicated. He emphasized the importance of Operation Sindoor and India's relentless battle against terror, sending a strong message that the war is far from over.
Modi recalled past tragedies, including the Pahalgam attack, vowing to continue delivering justice against terrorists sheltered by Pakistan. He praised the Indian armed forces for dismantling terrorist hideouts and reiterated New India's stance on prioritizing national security.
Addressing infrastructural development, Modi criticized the opposition for their alleged neglect of Bihar's progress. He highlighted advancements in social justice under the NDA regime and promised continued efforts to ensure prosperity, security, and education for all.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- terrorism
- Bihar
- Operation Sindoor
- India
- development
- infrastructure
- security
- opposition
- New India
ALSO READ
India's Bold Pledges at UN Peacekeeping Ministerial: Leading the Charge for Global Peace
Feeding Hope: The Impact of Krsna's Free Meals in Little India
Indian Delegation Pushes for UN Sanctions on Terror Outfit
India Pushes for UN Ban on The Resistance Front Post-Pahalgam Attack
India ramps up efforts for UN listing of LeT front TRF; team meets top UN counter-terror officials in NY: sources.