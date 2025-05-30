Left Menu

Reviving the RIC: Russia's Call for Renewed Tri-Nation Cooperation

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed interest in reviving the Russia-India-China (RIC) format, inactive since the 2020 Galwan Valley standoff. Lavrov emphasized the importance of this cooperation in an international conference, while alleging NATO's attempts to involve India in anti-China activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 30-05-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 14:01 IST
  • Russian Federation

In a significant diplomatic gesture, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has asserted Moscow's genuine interest in revitalizing the Russia-India-China (RIC) format, which has remained largely dormant since the 2020 Galwan Valley standoff between Indian and Chinese military forces. Lavrov made these comments during an international conference on Eurasian security in Perm, highlighting the longstanding collaboration initiated by ex-Russian Prime Minister Yevgeny Primakov.

The RIC framework, Lavrov noted, has historically facilitated over 20 ministerial-level meetings across diverse sectors such as foreign policy, trade, and finance, suggesting its substantial role in trilateral cooperation. With recent developments indicating an easing of border tensions between India and China, Lavrov underscored the urgency of reviving the RIC dialogue.

Furthermore, Lavrov accused NATO of attempting to draw India into anti-China schemes, characterizing this as a provocational trend identified in confidential discussions with Indian counterparts. This geopolitical maneuvering has added complexity to the regional dynamics, making the revival of the RIC even more pertinent, according to Lavrov.

