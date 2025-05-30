India-Indonesia: United Against Terrorism

An Indian delegation, led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, met with prominent Indonesian leaders to discuss terrorism and its global implications. In a meeting with Nahdlatul Ulama leaders, they stressed the need for cross-border cooperation against violence and religious extremism.

The delegation conveyed India's steadfast resolution to combat terrorism and urged leaders to recognize the shared values between India and Indonesia. They called for a joint effort to promote peace and economic development, resonating with the principles of 'Unity in Diversity.'

In addition to discussions with political figures, the Indian team engaged with researchers and academics, broadening the dialogue on terrorism. Their visit aims to underline India's international efforts to address Pakistan's terror links, amid heightened tensions following recent terror attacks in the region.