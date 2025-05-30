Left Menu

India-Indonesia: United Against Terrorism

An all-party Indian delegation, led by MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, visited Indonesia to seek support against terrorism and promote peace and economic development. They interacted with influential figures, including Nahdlatul Ulama leaders, discussing the impact of terrorism and India's firm stance against it, emphasizing cross-border unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 30-05-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 15:02 IST
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

An Indian delegation, led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, met with prominent Indonesian leaders to discuss terrorism and its global implications. In a meeting with Nahdlatul Ulama leaders, they stressed the need for cross-border cooperation against violence and religious extremism.

The delegation conveyed India's steadfast resolution to combat terrorism and urged leaders to recognize the shared values between India and Indonesia. They called for a joint effort to promote peace and economic development, resonating with the principles of 'Unity in Diversity.'

In addition to discussions with political figures, the Indian team engaged with researchers and academics, broadening the dialogue on terrorism. Their visit aims to underline India's international efforts to address Pakistan's terror links, amid heightened tensions following recent terror attacks in the region.

