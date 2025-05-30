Left Menu

Congress Criticizes Centre's Foreign Policy Amid Operation Sindoor Backlash

Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera criticized the Centre's foreign policy following 'Operation Sindoor', claiming no global acknowledgment of Pakistan as a terrorist state. Despite questions raised by Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and Congress's right to accountability, BJP leader Sambit Patra defended the Centre amidst ongoing political tension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 16:13 IST
Congress Criticizes Centre's Foreign Policy Amid Operation Sindoor Backlash
Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing critique of the Centre's foreign policy, senior Congress leader Pawan Khera has blamed the government for not securing international backing against Pakistan after 'Operation Sindoor'. According to Khera, the operation exposed the shortcomings of India's diplomacy as countries like Kuwait and Russia continue forging ties with Pakistan.

Amid this backdrop, Khera defended Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy against BJP criticisms while asserting Congress's entitlement to question the government on its foreign endeavors. He highlighted that both taxpayers and national defense projects deserve transparency regarding the Prime Minister's international engagements.

On the other hand, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra hit back at Congress, claiming that Pakistan is benefiting from the political disorder. He opposed Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi for not demanding accountability from Pakistan about its military losses during recent operations. The ongoing debate underscores growing political tensions as India contends with foreign policy challenges.

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025