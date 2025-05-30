Congress Criticizes Centre's Foreign Policy Amid Operation Sindoor Backlash

In a scathing critique of the Centre's foreign policy, senior Congress leader Pawan Khera has blamed the government for not securing international backing against Pakistan after 'Operation Sindoor'. According to Khera, the operation exposed the shortcomings of India's diplomacy as countries like Kuwait and Russia continue forging ties with Pakistan.

Amid this backdrop, Khera defended Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy against BJP criticisms while asserting Congress's entitlement to question the government on its foreign endeavors. He highlighted that both taxpayers and national defense projects deserve transparency regarding the Prime Minister's international engagements.

On the other hand, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra hit back at Congress, claiming that Pakistan is benefiting from the political disorder. He opposed Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi for not demanding accountability from Pakistan about its military losses during recent operations. The ongoing debate underscores growing political tensions as India contends with foreign policy challenges.