Delhi's Power Struggle: AAP Criticizes BJP's 100-Day Governance

Saurabh Bharadwaj, AAP city unit chief, has expressed strong disapproval of the Rekha Gupta government's performance in its initial 100 days, labeling their report card as 'false' and 'misleading'. He raised questions regarding unmet promises, particularly focusing on women's financial assistance and employment of bus marshals.

At a recent press conference, Bharadwaj criticized the BJP-led administration's hesitance to address pressing issues like private school fee hikes and questioned the absence of action against a Dwarka school accused of child mistreatment. He demanded more transparency and accountability from the current leaders.

BJP's focus on their achievements, including infrastructure projects and social welfare schemes, has not swayed the AAP. Bharadwaj alleged that the BJP government is deliberately concealing critical details of proposed educational changes from parents, accusing them of bypassing public scrutiny through an ordinance approach.