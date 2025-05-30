Left Menu

BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Leadership Amid Controversial Remarks

BJP spokespersons have slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's response to recent terror attacks, alleging his focus is more on partying and minor political engagements than national security. They also criticized Congress leader Jairam Ramesh's comments on MPs and terrorists, questioning Congress's stance on national issues.

Updated: 30-05-2025 17:40 IST
BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Leadership Amid Controversial Remarks
BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari (Photo/ ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a fiery critique, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his alleged lax approach to leadership. Bhandari contrasted Gandhi's response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack with his actions during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, accusing Gandhi of being preoccupied with partying and personal pursuits over national responsibilities.

The spokesperson further alleged that Rahul Gandhi prioritizes activities like Jujutsu with party workers over addressing pressing national issues. Bhandari also claimed that Gandhi's narratives often align with Pakistan's interests, positioning him as unsuitable for leadership roles.

Adding to the critique, BJP spokesperson Guarav Bhatia condemned Congress leader Jairam Ramesh's remarks equating roaming MPs with terrorists. Bhatia questioned Congress's commitment to national security and accused it of weakening the nation. Ramesh's comments were part of the ongoing political fracas over India's terrorism policy and its global diplomatic efforts.

