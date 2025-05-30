BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Leadership Amid Controversial Remarks

In a fiery critique, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his alleged lax approach to leadership. Bhandari contrasted Gandhi's response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack with his actions during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, accusing Gandhi of being preoccupied with partying and personal pursuits over national responsibilities.

The spokesperson further alleged that Rahul Gandhi prioritizes activities like Jujutsu with party workers over addressing pressing national issues. Bhandari also claimed that Gandhi's narratives often align with Pakistan's interests, positioning him as unsuitable for leadership roles.

Adding to the critique, BJP spokesperson Guarav Bhatia condemned Congress leader Jairam Ramesh's remarks equating roaming MPs with terrorists. Bhatia questioned Congress's commitment to national security and accused it of weakening the nation. Ramesh's comments were part of the ongoing political fracas over India's terrorism policy and its global diplomatic efforts.