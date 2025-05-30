Trump Accuses China of Breaching Tariff Agreement

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has accused China of violating a tariff agreement with the United States, escalating concerns over international trade relations.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump expressed his dismay, writing, "China, perhaps not surprisingly to some, HAS TOTALLY VIOLATED ITS AGREEMENT WITH US. So much for being Mr. NICE GUY!"

The accusation signals potential tensions in U.S.-China economic relations, raising questions about the future of trade agreements between the two economic giants.