Trump Accuses China of Breaching Tariff Agreement
Former U.S. President Donald Trump accused China of breaking a tariff agreement with the United States. Trump's statement on Truth Social lamented China's breach and dismissed his previous diplomatic approach as naive. The accusation stirred discussions on international trade agreements.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-05-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 17:45 IST
- Country:
- United States
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has accused China of violating a tariff agreement with the United States, escalating concerns over international trade relations.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump expressed his dismay, writing, "China, perhaps not surprisingly to some, HAS TOTALLY VIOLATED ITS AGREEMENT WITH US. So much for being Mr. NICE GUY!"
The accusation signals potential tensions in U.S.-China economic relations, raising questions about the future of trade agreements between the two economic giants.
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- China
- tariff
- agreement
- U.S.
- trade
- violation
- Truth Social
- economic relations
- diplomacy
Advertisement