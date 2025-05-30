Left Menu

Trump Accuses China of Breaching Tariff Agreement

Trump's statement on Truth Social lamented China's breach and dismissed his previous diplomatic approach as naive. The accusation stirred discussions on international trade agreements.

Updated: 30-05-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 17:45 IST
  • United States

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has accused China of violating a tariff agreement with the United States, escalating concerns over international trade relations.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump expressed his dismay, writing, "China, perhaps not surprisingly to some, HAS TOTALLY VIOLATED ITS AGREEMENT WITH US. So much for being Mr. NICE GUY!"

The accusation signals potential tensions in U.S.-China economic relations, raising questions about the future of trade agreements between the two economic giants.

