Suvendu Adhikari Challenges Election Fairness and Rising Electricity Tariffs in West Bengal

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari urged the Election Commission to keep West Bengal's state elections separate from others, citing a 'climate of terror' under Trinamool Congress. He accused them of violence against BJP. Adhikari also criticized the state for increased electricity rates and forced smart meter installations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-05-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 18:10 IST
Suvendu Adhikari
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique of the ruling Trinamool Congress, senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has called on the Election Commission to conduct West Bengal's Assembly elections independently, rather than alongside other states, pointing to what he describes as a 'climate of terror' orchestrated by the ruling party.

Addressing the media, Adhikari accused Trinamool-backed groups of targeting BJP workers en route to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally, resulting in significant vehicle damage and injuries. He contended that such aggressive tactics undermine the possibility of free and fair elections in the region.

Beyond election concerns, Adhikari criticized West Bengal's state government over rising electricity tariffs and the imposition of smart electricity meters in urban areas, citing coerced installations and alleging political corruption. He called for crackdowns on illegal power connections and pledged BJP-led awareness campaigns against enforced smart meter adoption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

