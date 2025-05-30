Left Menu

Macron's Dilemma: Tensions Rise Over Humanitarian Aid in Gaza

French President Emmanuel Macron warns that France may adopt a tougher stance on Israel if humanitarian aid to Gaza remains blocked. Despite claims of eased restrictions, Macron stresses the urgency for a two-state solution, potentially moving towards recognizing a Palestinian state—a decision fraught with diplomatic risks and implications.

French President Emmanuel Macron has signaled potential shifts in France's policy regarding Israel, stating that the country might harden its position if aid to Gaza continues to face obstructions. Macron reiterated France's dedication to the two-state resolution amid the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian tensions.

Speaking at a press conference in Singapore with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Macron emphasized the critical situation resulting from the humanitarian blockade. He suggested France could consider sanctions against Israeli settlers if there isn't an adequate humanitarian response soon. Although Macron remains hopeful Israel will change its approach, France might take decisive steps if the situation persists.

Israel disputes the claims of a blockade, highlighting that significant aid has been delivered. However, Macron's potential recognition of a Palestinian state is gathering attention, especially with an upcoming UN conference that might map out a new roadmap for peace and state security in the region.

