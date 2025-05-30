AAP Unveils 40 Star Campaigners for Crucial Gujarat By-Elections

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced on Friday its list of 40 star campaigners for the Gujarat Assembly bye-elections slated for June 19. National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal leads the roster, focusing on the Kadi and Visavadar constituencies. Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi will also drive the campaign.

Other key figures in the lineup include Sanjay Singh, Gopal Rai, Gujarat AAP chief Isudan Gadhavi, and Raghav Chadha. The by-elections are essential, filling vacancies left by the passing of Karsanbhai Punjabhai Solanki and the resignation of Bhayani Bhupendrabhai Gandubhai.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Congress President Shaktisinh Gohil confirmed their independent candidacy, dismissing alliances with AAP or the INDIA bloc. Gohil noted that AAP's previous electoral attempts only marginally impacted the Congress party. As preparations continue, the Election Commission has assured sufficient EVMs and VVPATs to ensure smooth polling.