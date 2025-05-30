Emotional Tribute: PM Modi Meets Family of Pahalgam Victim

Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Kanpur to meet the family of Shubham Dwivedi, a businessman murdered in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Modi expressed admiration for their spirit and reiterated commitment to fighting terrorism. He became emotional as he offered condolences and discussed the tragic incident with the grieving family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 20:51 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met with the bereaved family of Shubham Dwivedi, a Kanpur businessman killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Modi praised their unwavering spirit and commitment to the Indian Army's Operation Sindoor, and said it inspired the nation. "I met with Shubham Dwivedi's family, who lost their son to a cowardly act of terrorism. The family's gratitude towards our army is inspiring," Modi noted on social media site X.

Modi conversed with Sanjay Dwivedi, Shubham's father, and his daughter-in-law Ashanya Dwivedi, expressing his condolences and commitment to eradicating terrorism. "The incident pained him; he was visibly moved," said Sanjay Dwivedi, adding Modi did not intend to make demands but wanted to extend his gratitude for governmental actions against terrorism.

Ashanya Dwivedi shared her interactions with Modi, noting he acknowledged her concerns about religious division being the terrorists' aim. She said, "PM Modi offered his condolences and indicated that the fight against terrorism is ongoing. He also promised a follow-up meeting."

(With inputs from agencies.)

