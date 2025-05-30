Macron's Warning: Double Standards Risk US Credibility

French President Emmanuel Macron has issued a stark warning to the United States and Indo-Pacific nations about the risks of a double standard. He argues that prioritizing a potential conflict with China over aiding Ukraine could undermine US credibility.

In recent considerations, the US has been pondering shifting its military focus from Europe to the Indo-Pacific. Macron noted that withdrawing support from Ukraine might weaken the US's deterrence strategy against China, especially concerning Taiwan.

Delivered during the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Macron's speech emphasized France's commitment to both regional and global challenges. He made remarks alongside former US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, in front of an audience facing rising tensions between the US, China, and other global actors.

(With inputs from agencies.)