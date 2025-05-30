Himachal CM Criticizes Ceasefire Announcement and Honors Soldiers' Valor

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has criticized the Central government's handling of the recent ceasefire with Pakistan. Speaking at the 'Jai Hind Sabha,' Sukhu noted that the announcement was made via social media by a third country and without consulting India's armed forces, a move he described as a departure from the strong leadership of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Sukhu also highlighted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's swift offer of unconditional support to the government following the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. The CM paid homage to soldiers from Himachal Pradesh and the nation for their resilience and sacrifice, reiterating the state's unwavering support for the armed forces.

The event also saw Congress leaders emphasizing the significance of military valor and criticized the government's approach to the ceasefire. Sukhu presented a Rs 30 lakh check to the family of martyr Subedar Major Pawan, further commemorating the bravery and sacrifices of soldiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)