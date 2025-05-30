Left Menu

Political Turbulence: Anvar Between a Rock and a Hard Place

The UDF coalition has stated that P V Anvar can only become an associate member if he retracts his criticism against Aryadan Shoukath, the Nilambur Assembly bypoll candidate. Anvar had previously criticized Shoukath, claiming a lack of public support in the constituency, which has led to tensions within the political alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 30-05-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 22:29 IST
The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has laid down conditions for the inclusion of Trinamool Congress leader P V Anvar, requiring a retraction of his critical statements about their Nilambur bypoll candidate, Aryadan Shoukath.

UDF convener Adoor Prakash made it clear that Anvar's stance against Shoukath was unpopular within the coalition and that his membership depends on withdrawing those comments. This decision aligns with the recent appeal by Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, emphasizing Anvar's need to support the UDF candidate.

Meanwhile, Anvar responded to the 'curry leaf' jibe from Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, highlighting its value as an 'antibiotic'. The bypoll follows Anvar's resignation as MLA and is poised as a critical evaluation of the current government as parties prepare for the upcoming electoral contest.

