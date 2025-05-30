Political Turbulence: Anvar Between a Rock and a Hard Place

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has laid down conditions for the inclusion of Trinamool Congress leader P V Anvar, requiring a retraction of his critical statements about their Nilambur bypoll candidate, Aryadan Shoukath.

UDF convener Adoor Prakash made it clear that Anvar's stance against Shoukath was unpopular within the coalition and that his membership depends on withdrawing those comments. This decision aligns with the recent appeal by Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, emphasizing Anvar's need to support the UDF candidate.

Meanwhile, Anvar responded to the 'curry leaf' jibe from Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, highlighting its value as an 'antibiotic'. The bypoll follows Anvar's resignation as MLA and is poised as a critical evaluation of the current government as parties prepare for the upcoming electoral contest.

