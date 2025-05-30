Trade Talks: Trump and Xi Seek Resolution
U.S. President Donald Trump plans to talk with China's President Xi Jinping to resolve trade and tariff disagreements. Speaking at the White House alongside Elon Musk, Trump reaffirmed his intention to address Beijing's alleged breach of agreements with Washington.
