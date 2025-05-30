Left Menu

Trade Talks: Trump and Xi Seek Resolution

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to talk with China's President Xi Jinping to resolve trade and tariff disagreements. Speaking at the White House alongside Elon Musk, Trump reaffirmed his intention to address Beijing's alleged breach of agreements with Washington.

Updated: 30-05-2025 23:58 IST
Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump announced his intention to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping in efforts to resolve trade disputes between the two nations.

This announcement follows accusations from Trump that Beijing has violated existing agreements with Washington, escalating tensions between the economic giants.

At the White House, Trump shared his optimism about the potential for a resolution, standing beside billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk.

(With inputs from agencies.)

