Stalemate in Peace Talks: Ukraine Awaits Russian Proposals Amid New Sanctions Warning
Ukraine is under pressure from the U.S. and Russia to join more peace talks but demands clarity on Russian proposals first. Senator Lindsey Graham warns of sanctions if Russia stalls. Both Kyiv and Moscow aim to show commitment to U.S. efforts to resolve their ongoing conflict.
Ukraine faces mounting pressure from both the U.S. and Russia as it hesitates to commit to upcoming peace talks, demanding first to see Russia's proposals. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasizes the necessity of a clear agenda and proper preparation for meaningful negotiations.
Meanwhile, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham warns Russia of impending sanctions should their stalling tactics continue. The U.S. Senate prepares a sanctions bill, and President Trump is urged by advisors to endorse punitive measures against Moscow as a response to the prolonged conflict.
Despite low expectations due to divergent positions, both nations aim to demonstrate their alignment with U.S. diplomatic initiatives. Turkey offers itself as a mediator following an unproductive May session. The prospect of direct talks between Trump, Putin, and Zelenskiy remains a future goal.
