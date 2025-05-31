Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Firing of National Portrait Gallery Director

U.S. President Donald Trump has dismissed Kim Sajet, the director of Washington D.C.'s National Portrait Gallery, citing her support for diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives as inappropriate. This move is seen as part of Trump's broader effort to reshape the capital's cultural landscape and challenge DEI initiatives.

In a controversial move, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the firing of Kim Sajet, director of the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C. Sajet was reportedly removed due to her outspoken support for diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, actions Trump views as unsuitable for her role.

The firing, revealed through a social media post, lacked specific accusations against Sajet, leaving whether Trump had the legal authority for her dismissal unclear, as the Smithsonian technically operates independently of the federal government. Sajet, the first woman to lead the gallery, leaves behind a legacy of seeking to address representation issues within the gallery's extensive collection.

This dismissal marks the latest action in Trump's bid to influence the arts scene in the capital, amidst critiques from advocates of DEI programs who warn of the undermining of longstanding progress in equality. Sajet's departure draws attention to broader cultural and political implications in Trump's ongoing battles against DEI policies.

