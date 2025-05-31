Trump's Trade Triumph: Stopping a Nuclear Showdown

In a bold assertion, US President Donald Trump declared that diplomatic trade efforts thwarted a looming nuclear confrontation between India and Pakistan. By leveraging the power of trade rather than traditional military means, Trump states that the US managed to stabilize relations between two nuclear-armed neighbors.

Despite Trump's repeated claims of a trade-focused intervention, India maintained that direct military communications were key in de-escalating tensions. The conflict, intensified after a terror attack in Pahalgam, saw a sequence of military confrontations before culminating in a ceasefire.

Indian military officials indicated that hostilities ceased following bilateral discussions, not trade negotiations. Meanwhile, Trump celebrated what he views as a landmark achievement, with ongoing efforts to finalize a comprehensive trade agreement with India.