Trump's Trade Triumph: Stopping a Nuclear Showdown

US President Donald Trump claims his administration averted a potential nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan by utilizing trade discussions. Despite India's denial of trade's role, Trump emphasized that negotiations and trade threats helped de-escalate military tensions. India's own efforts contributed to the ceasefire agreement on May 10.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 31-05-2025 09:25 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 09:25 IST
In a bold assertion, US President Donald Trump declared that diplomatic trade efforts thwarted a looming nuclear confrontation between India and Pakistan. By leveraging the power of trade rather than traditional military means, Trump states that the US managed to stabilize relations between two nuclear-armed neighbors.

Despite Trump's repeated claims of a trade-focused intervention, India maintained that direct military communications were key in de-escalating tensions. The conflict, intensified after a terror attack in Pahalgam, saw a sequence of military confrontations before culminating in a ceasefire.

Indian military officials indicated that hostilities ceased following bilateral discussions, not trade negotiations. Meanwhile, Trump celebrated what he views as a landmark achievement, with ongoing efforts to finalize a comprehensive trade agreement with India.

