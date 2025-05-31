Operation Sindoor: A Testament to India's Military Prowess

In a forceful address in Jaipur, BJP national president J P Nadda lauded the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership during Operation Sindoor, emphasizing its testament to India's military capability.

The operation saw swift success with the obliteration of nine terrorist sites in a mere 22 minutes, reflecting the country's strategic decisiveness.

Asserting the importance of national security, Nadda credited the armed forces and Modi for sculpting a robust defense policy, while underscoring ongoing measures against potential threats from Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)