Operation Sindoor: A Testament to India's Military Prowess
BJP national president J P Nadda praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India's strategic strength demonstrated through Operation Sindoor. This operation, destroying terrorist hideouts, showcases India's military resolve. Nadda highlighted the role of Modi's leadership in ensuring national security and emphasized ongoing efforts against hostile forces.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaip6ur | Updated: 31-05-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 14:35 IST
- Country:
- India
In a forceful address in Jaipur, BJP national president J P Nadda lauded the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership during Operation Sindoor, emphasizing its testament to India's military capability.
The operation saw swift success with the obliteration of nine terrorist sites in a mere 22 minutes, reflecting the country's strategic decisiveness.
Asserting the importance of national security, Nadda credited the armed forces and Modi for sculpting a robust defense policy, while underscoring ongoing measures against potential threats from Pakistan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Controversy Erupts Over Objectionable Remarks Against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi: BJP Criticized for Silence
SP Demands BJP Apology Over Minister's Insult to Heroine Col Sofiya Qureshi
INDIA Bloc Faces Internal Rifts: Chidambaram and BJP Leaders Weigh In
BJP Slams Congress for Questioning Army's Capabilities Amid Political Controversy
Our air force spearheaded this campaign against terrorism effectively: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Operation Sindoor.