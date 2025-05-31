Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: A Testament to India's Military Prowess

BJP national president J P Nadda praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India's strategic strength demonstrated through Operation Sindoor. This operation, destroying terrorist hideouts, showcases India's military resolve. Nadda highlighted the role of Modi's leadership in ensuring national security and emphasized ongoing efforts against hostile forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaip6ur | Updated: 31-05-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 14:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a forceful address in Jaipur, BJP national president J P Nadda lauded the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership during Operation Sindoor, emphasizing its testament to India's military capability.

The operation saw swift success with the obliteration of nine terrorist sites in a mere 22 minutes, reflecting the country's strategic decisiveness.

Asserting the importance of national security, Nadda credited the armed forces and Modi for sculpting a robust defense policy, while underscoring ongoing measures against potential threats from Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

