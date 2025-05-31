Left Menu

JP Nadda Lauds PM Modi's 'Report Card' Politics

BJP president J P Nadda praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for transforming the political culture in India to focus on performance and accountability. Speaking at the Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Women Empowerment Conference, Nadda emphasized the shift from blame game politics to a developmental approach under Modi's leadership since 2014.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 31-05-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 18:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

BJP president J P Nadda has commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for revolutionizing India's political culture over the past decade. He highlighted a shift from a culture of blame to one where performance and accountability are paramount.

Speaking at the Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Women Empowerment Conference, Nadda noted that since Modi assumed office in 2014, the nation has made significant strides. A new era of 'report card' politics, emphasizing development and measurable outcomes, has taken root under Modi's leadership.

Nadda was joined by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, BJP state president Madan Rathore, Union Ministers Bhagirath Chaudhary and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. He also participated in a Tiranga Yatra in Jaipur to celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

