JP Nadda Lauds PM Modi's 'Report Card' Politics

BJP president J P Nadda has commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for revolutionizing India's political culture over the past decade. He highlighted a shift from a culture of blame to one where performance and accountability are paramount.

Speaking at the Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Women Empowerment Conference, Nadda noted that since Modi assumed office in 2014, the nation has made significant strides. A new era of 'report card' politics, emphasizing development and measurable outcomes, has taken root under Modi's leadership.

Nadda was joined by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, BJP state president Madan Rathore, Union Ministers Bhagirath Chaudhary and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. He also participated in a Tiranga Yatra in Jaipur to celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor.

(With inputs from agencies.)