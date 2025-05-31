Left Menu

BJP Reshapes Leadership in Latur Ahead of Polls

The BJP appointed Baswaraj Patil Murumkar and Ajit Patil Kavhekar as the presidents of Latur's district and city units, respectively. This reshuffle is part of a broader statewide organizational change ahead of the local body elections expected later this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 31-05-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 19:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move ahead of the local body elections, the BJP has appointed new leadership for Latur. Former MLA Baswaraj Patil Murumkar will helm the district unit, while Ajit Patil Kavhekar takes charge of the city unit.

The announcement is part of a larger statewide reshuffle as the party gears up for the upcoming polls. The move aims to strengthen the party's position and increase its influence in key regions before the elections take place later this year.

Murumkar's switch from Congress to the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls signals ongoing shifts within the political landscape, whereas Kavhekar's history as a BJP city youth wing president highlights his long-standing association with the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

