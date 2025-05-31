Congress Calls for Parliament Session Over 'Operation Sindoor' Amidst Allegations of Misdirection

Amidst controversy over India's recent military operation, Operation Sindoor, opposition Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge has vocally demanded a special session of Parliament. Kharge accuses the government of misleading the nation, pressing the need for transparency.

In a public statement, Kharge expressed concerns about remarks made by the Chief of Defence Staff during an interview in Singapore, emphasizing the necessity for a thorough review of India's defense readiness by an independent panel akin to the Kargil Review Committee.

Further fueling tensions, Kharge criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for focusing on election campaigns rather than addressing crucial questions regarding the ceasefire, allegedly brokered by US President Donald Trump. Congress insists on convening a special session to address these pressing issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)