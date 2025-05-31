Kharge Demands Clarity On India-Pakistan Conflict Amid Aircraft Loss Claims
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accuses the Indian government of misleading the country on the India-Pakistan conflict. He calls for a special parliamentary session following the Chief of Defence Staff’s acknowledgment of aircraft loss. Kharge demands an independent review of India's defense strategy while questioning US ceasefire claims.
- Country:
- India
In a striking accusation against the Indian government, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge claimed the nation had been misled about the recent India-Pakistan conflict. Following Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan's admission of aircraft losses, Kharge has called for an urgent special session of Parliament.
General Chauhan, while acknowledging loss of aircraft, refuted Pakistan's claims of downing six jets. Kharge, urging a comprehensive review of India's military readiness, drew parallels to the Kargil Review Committee. He also criticized the government for avoiding clarification on US claims regarding a ceasefire, as suggested by Donald Trump.
The opposition leader highlighted concerns over the Modi government's handling of the situation, questioning the absence of parliamentary engagement. General Chauhan, currently in Singapore, emphasized the learning from tactical mistakes during the military hostilities, ensuring the Indian forces were better prepared for future engagements.
ALSO READ
Congress and BJP Spar Over Pakistan's Alleged Support and Parliament Session Demand
Trinamool Congress Calls for Special Parliament Session on Anti-Terrorism Steps
TMC Pushes for Special Parliament Session Amid Terror Concerns
CDS General Chauhan to Strengthen Strategic Ties at Shangri-La Dialogue
Opposition Demands Parliament Session on Pahalgam Attack and Operation Sindoor