Kharge Demands Clarity On India-Pakistan Conflict Amid Aircraft Loss Claims

In a striking accusation against the Indian government, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge claimed the nation had been misled about the recent India-Pakistan conflict. Following Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan's admission of aircraft losses, Kharge has called for an urgent special session of Parliament.

General Chauhan, while acknowledging loss of aircraft, refuted Pakistan's claims of downing six jets. Kharge, urging a comprehensive review of India's military readiness, drew parallels to the Kargil Review Committee. He also criticized the government for avoiding clarification on US claims regarding a ceasefire, as suggested by Donald Trump.

The opposition leader highlighted concerns over the Modi government's handling of the situation, questioning the absence of parliamentary engagement. General Chauhan, currently in Singapore, emphasized the learning from tactical mistakes during the military hostilities, ensuring the Indian forces were better prepared for future engagements.