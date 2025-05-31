Pakistan's Strategic Victory Amidst Renewed Tensions with India

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has declared Pakistan's successful military response to recent Indian aggression, sparked by the Pahalgam terror attack. Speaking in Quetta, he emphasized the Pakistan armed forces' critical role in defending national sovereignty, highlighting their swift retaliation against India's Operation Sindoor.

Sharif noted that the Pakistan Air Force demonstrated notable professionalism by downing Indian jets and targeting high-value enemy assets. He praised Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar and Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir for their leadership during the conflict, underscoring the strategic gains secured by Pakistan's military forces.

Further intensifying diplomatic tensions, Sharif reiterated Pakistan's commitment to the Indus Waters Treaty. Rejecting any unilateral suspension by India, he emphasized that water resources should not be weaponized. This firm stance signals Pakistan's readiness to address future challenges with resolve and solidarity among its armed forces and citizens.