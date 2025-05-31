M K Stalin's Dynamic Roadshow in Madurai: A Prelude to Political Strategy

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president, M K Stalin, showcased a vibrant political presence in the temple city of Madurai with an engaging roadshow on Saturday. Arriving from Chennai, Stalin was greeted enthusiastically by the public and party workers.

The roadshow, which spanned 17 kilometers from Perungudi to Arapalayam, saw the DMK leader interacting closely with the crowd, accepting petitions, and exchanging greetings. Party members displayed unity by holding umbrellas reflecting the DMK flag's colors.

Stalin's Madurai visit precedes the DMK general council meeting, poised to influence the party's strategy for the 2026 Assembly election. The event also featured heartfelt moments, including interactions with children dressed as political figures, notably a young boy portraying Stalin's late father.