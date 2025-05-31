Mahadev Jankar's New Political Path: A Missed Connection at Ahilyabai Holkar's Anniversary

In the political chessboard of Maharashtra, OBC leader Mahadev Jankar found himself increasingly isolated after parting ways with the BJP-led Mahayuti ahead of the state Assembly polls last year.

Jankar, known for his leadership within the Dhangar community and as the founder of Rashtriya Samaj Paksha, anticipated the presence of influential figures like Rahul Gandhi and Sharad Pawar at a significant event he organized. However, both leaders were notably absent, sending delegates instead. Jankar has been leaning towards the Maha Vikas Aghadi in hopes of finding new allies.

Once a close confidant of the late BJP leader Gopinath Munde, Jankar's political journey saw him as a minister in Devendra Fadnavis's government. Despite losing the 2014 Lok Sabha polls to NCP's Supriya Sule, his influence among the Dhangar, particularly in the Maharashtra regions, remains noteworthy as he navigates his future alliances.

