Congress Challenges Government Over Pakistan Ceasefire Terms

Congress leader Pawan Khera has called for the government to clarify the terms of its ceasefire agreement with Pakistan, questioning whether the extradition of notorious terrorists like Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar was demanded. His remarks came during a press conference on Saturday, highlighting the need for transparency.

The Congress party has been vocal about the Pahalgam terror attack, demanding that those responsible be brought to justice. Khera also raised questions about the circumstances leading to the ceasefire, suspecting external pressures influenced the decision. This follows India's Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror infrastructures in Pakistan.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has urged for a special session of Parliament to discuss these matters, alleging misinformation from the government. He emphasized the bravery of Indian pilots during recent tensions and called for an independent review of India's defense readiness akin to the Kargil Review Committee.

