Congress Challenges Government Over Pakistan Ceasefire Terms

Congress leader Pawan Khera demands clarity from the government on the terms of India's ceasefire agreement with Pakistan and extradition of wanted terrorists. The party calls for a special parliamentary session and independent review of defence preparedness following Operation Sindoor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 22:46 IST
Congress leader Pawan Khera (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Pawan Khera has called for the government to clarify the terms of its ceasefire agreement with Pakistan, questioning whether the extradition of notorious terrorists like Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar was demanded. His remarks came during a press conference on Saturday, highlighting the need for transparency.

The Congress party has been vocal about the Pahalgam terror attack, demanding that those responsible be brought to justice. Khera also raised questions about the circumstances leading to the ceasefire, suspecting external pressures influenced the decision. This follows India's Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror infrastructures in Pakistan.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has urged for a special session of Parliament to discuss these matters, alleging misinformation from the government. He emphasized the bravery of Indian pilots during recent tensions and called for an independent review of India's defense readiness akin to the Kargil Review Committee.

