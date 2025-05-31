Left Menu

Influencer's Arrest Sparks Debate on Religious Sentiments

The arrest of social media influencer Sharmishta Panoli for allegedly hurting religious sentiments fuels demands for stricter legal measures. Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi advocates for severe punishment while Kolkata Police counters misleading social media narratives regarding Panoli's arrest, emphasizing adherence to legal procedures.

Updated: 31-05-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 23:46 IST
In a controversial move, Kolkata Police arrested social media influencer Sharmishta Panoli for reportedly offending religious sentiments, igniting demands for stringent legal actions. Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi has been vocal in advocating for harsh penalties against those who affront religious principles or disrespect national figures like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Gandhi, or Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar.

Detained in judicial custody for 14 days, Panoli was apprehended in Gurugram, Haryana, despite unsuccessful attempts to serve her legal notices. The case arose from an Instagram video perceived as offensive by a particular community. Although Panoli later removed the video and apologized, police moved forward with an arrest warrant, resulting in her capture on Friday.

Panoli's legal representatives have moved for bail as the Kolkata Police dismissed false social media narratives criticizing the law student's detention. Authorities reiterated their adherence to legal protocol and warned civilians against propagating unverified information online.

(With inputs from agencies.)

